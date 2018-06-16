Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach decreased its position in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,911 shares during the period. Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned 0.15% of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,141,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,394,000 after acquiring an additional 633,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,391,000 after acquiring an additional 38,527 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 663,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after acquiring an additional 84,640 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 415.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after acquiring an additional 429,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 306,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

About Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

