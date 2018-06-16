Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) to post $2.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $11.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.78 billion to $11.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RS shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Hayes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $561,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregg J. Mollins sold 30,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.83, for a total value of $2,815,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,895 shares in the company, valued at $18,741,912.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,177 shares of company stock worth $5,928,034. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.03. The company had a trading volume of 535,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,442. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $96.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

