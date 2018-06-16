M&T Bank Corp Purchases 842 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 12,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $1,210,758.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 4,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $392,658.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,633. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum traded down $2.09, reaching $94.00, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 801,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,562. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $97.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

