Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware Sells 9,618 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.8% of Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its position in AT&T by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 319,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 3,743,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,651,000 after purchasing an additional 150,657 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 177,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 95,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 66,697 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on AT&T from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.80 to $31.17 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.26.

T opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.36 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.