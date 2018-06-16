Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Reliv International (RELV) Stock Price

News stories about Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Reliv International earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8721151358408 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Reliv International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

Reliv International stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. 4,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,229. Reliv International has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reliv International had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter.

About Reliv International

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. It offers 20 nutritional supplements, primarily, including Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

