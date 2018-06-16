Renew (RNWH) Lifted to “Buy” at Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of LON:RNWH traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 393 ($5.23). The company had a trading volume of 88,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,591. Renew has a 1-year low of GBX 343.20 ($4.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 481.25 ($6.41).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.33 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

