Renewi (RWI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Renewi (LON:RWI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 4.80 ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Renewi had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

RWI stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 84 ($1.12). 3,680,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. Renewi has a 1 year low of GBX 78.25 ($1.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 109 ($1.45).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Renewi’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th.

In related news, insider Toby Woolrych purchased 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £5,956.88 ($7,930.87). Also, insider Colin Matthews purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($53,255.23).

RWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities initiated coverage on shares of Renewi in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.40) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renewi in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Renewi in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 99 ($1.32) price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 102 ($1.36).

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Municipal, and Van Gansewinkel Groep segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

