Renos (CRYPTO:RNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $968,280.00

Renos (CURRENCY:RNS) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Renos coin can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Renos has a total market cap of $968,280.00 and approximately $1,144.00 worth of Renos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Renos has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Mintcoin (MINT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Renos

Renos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2017. Renos’ total supply is 33,356,077 coins. Renos’ official Twitter account is @RenosCoin. Renos’ official website is renoscoin.com.

Renos Coin Trading

Renos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Renos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Renos using one of the exchanges listed above.

