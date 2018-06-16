Renren (RENN) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

Headlines about Renren (NYSE:RENN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Renren earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.4001076195506 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th.

Shares of Renren traded up $0.22, reaching $10.00, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,210. Renren has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $668.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renren had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $97.06 million during the quarter.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Internet Finance. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

