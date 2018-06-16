Renren (RENN) Trading Up 5.4%

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 934,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 641,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Renren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $668.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Renren had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $97.06 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Renren by 238.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 157,101 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renren during the fourth quarter worth $925,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Renren by 192.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,605 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renren during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renren during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Renren

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Internet Finance. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

