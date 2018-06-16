Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, June 1st.

RCII has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Stephens set a $5.00 price target on Rent-A-Center and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of Rent-A-Center opened at $12.03 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.16). Rent-A-Center had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

