Rentberry (BERRY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18,473.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $18,473.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and DDEX. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003560 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00587201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00243317 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00045220 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00095120 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,739,502 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

