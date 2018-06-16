Repligen Co. (RGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Repligen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. Repligen has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $46.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Repligen will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Roy T. Eddleman sold 120,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $4,874,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,696 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $169,807.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,295 shares of company stock worth $12,645,607 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Repligen by 585.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 802,848 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,397,000 after purchasing an additional 742,634 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,989,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,985,000 after purchasing an additional 310,164 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Repligen by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,311,000 after purchasing an additional 249,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,103,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It manufactures and supplies Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins for use in the downstream purification of monoclonal antibodies; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media to increase cell growth and productivity in a bioreactor.

