William Blair Weighs in on Repligen Co.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Repligen in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst A. Murphy now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Repligen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of Repligen traded up $0.44, hitting $45.22, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 712,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,363. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Repligen has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $46.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $691,069.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,340,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $85,606.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,855.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,531 shares of company stock valued at $12,561,406. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Repligen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 6.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It manufactures and supplies Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins for use in the downstream purification of monoclonal antibodies; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media to increase cell growth and productivity in a bioreactor.

