Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) by 196.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,181 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1,419.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 1,538,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,561,000 after buying an additional 1,437,464 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $91,949,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,335,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,097 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 5,223.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 752,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,807,000 after purchasing an additional 737,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,456,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,354,817,000 after purchasing an additional 425,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services traded up $0.64, hitting $69.87, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $69.97.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ark Jon Vander sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $632,204.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.