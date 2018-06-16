FY2018 EPS Estimates for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Increased by Analyst

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.03. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.26.

Shares of Mallinckrodt traded up $0.34, reaching $19.17, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,153,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,097. Mallinckrodt has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In related news, insider Mark Trudeau bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $46,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Flynn sold 312,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $4,190,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the first quarter worth $104,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 11,188.0% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the first quarter worth $182,000.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

