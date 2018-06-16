Brokers Offer Predictions for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on URBN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of Urban Outfitters opened at $45.75 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $855.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.79 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

In other news, Director Robert H. Strouse sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $3,376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 389,530 shares of company stock valued at $15,240,008. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,439,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,880,000 after buying an additional 192,413 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 338.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,357,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,586,000 after buying an additional 1,048,052 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,277,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,772,000 after buying an additional 69,616 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 263.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,137,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,887,000 after buying an additional 824,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,112,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,123,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.