ResMed (RMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, ResMed has outperformed its industry. The company achieved solid double-digit global revenue growth in the last reported quarter, led by sales from Software-as-a-Service businesses as well as new mask products and devices. The company is also focusing on product innovation through research and development. In terms of recent developments, the company recently received reimbursement approval for mandibular repositioning devices in France. Further, the company announced that South Korea will start reimbursing diagnosis and therapeutic treatment for sleep apnea in the near term. All these factors boost investor faith in the stock. Yet, challenges like competitive bidding and reimbursement issues continue to plague ResMed. The company also remains exposed to challenging pricing scenario. Rising costs and a weak gross margin are other concerns.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RMD. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ResMed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of ResMed opened at $105.80 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.48. ResMed has a 12-month low of $71.29 and a 12-month high of $107.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $591.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.75 million. ResMed had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $56,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,804.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $198,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,713.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,226 shares of company stock valued at $6,825,073. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2,526.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,776,000 after buying an additional 740,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 191.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,687,000 after purchasing an additional 638,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 507.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 235,734 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 722,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,184,000 after purchasing an additional 229,030 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $19,458,000. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

