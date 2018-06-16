Restart Energy MWAT Market Cap Hits $10.60 Million (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Lykke Exchange. During the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and approximately $42,760.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003579 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015402 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00587386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00242675 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044901 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00093265 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

Restart Energy MWAT’s genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 470,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,727,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

Restart Energy MWAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Kucoin and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

