Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will post sales of $121.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.47 million and the lowest is $115.39 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $137.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $489.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $475.54 million to $501.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $501.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $488.95 million to $513.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 58.23% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RPAI shares. Boenning Scattergood set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,064.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth $145,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RPAI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. 1,790,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,830. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.32. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 112 retail operating properties representing 20.3 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.