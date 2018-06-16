Head to Head Contrast: Analogic (ALOG) & Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ: AMOT) and Analogic (NASDAQ:ALOG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Motion Technologies and Analogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Motion Technologies 3.58% 14.64% 6.57% Analogic -1.13% 6.77% 5.75%

Risk & Volatility

Allied Motion Technologies has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analogic has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.9% of Allied Motion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Analogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Allied Motion Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Analogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Allied Motion Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Analogic pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Allied Motion Technologies pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Analogic pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allied Motion Technologies and Analogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Motion Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Analogic 0 1 0 0 2.00

Analogic has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.71%. Given Analogic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Analogic is more favorable than Allied Motion Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allied Motion Technologies and Analogic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Motion Technologies $252.01 million 1.78 $8.03 million $1.22 38.85 Analogic $486.37 million 2.16 -$74.23 million $1.72 48.81

Allied Motion Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Analogic. Allied Motion Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies. The company also offers gearing solutions in stand-alone and integrated gearing/motor configurations; and advanced electronic motion control products and custom solutions, including integrated power electronics, digital controls, and network communications for motor control and power conversion. In addition, it provides fractional horsepower BLDC outer rotor motors and traditional BLDC motor part sets; synchronous BLDC servo motor solutions and asynchronous BLDC motors; and trolleys for use in medical environments, as well as electronic controls and platform based integrated steering system solutions. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and electronics/industrial markets through direct sales force, as well as authorized manufacturers' representatives, agents, and distributors. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

About Analogic

Analogic Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells medical imaging systems, ultrasound and security systems, and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users primarily for the medical and airport security markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Medical Imaging, Ultrasound, and Security and Detection. The Medical Imaging segment offers computed tomography (CT) detector systems, data acquisition systems, data management systems, and integrated CT systems; magnetic resonance imaging products, including gradient and radio frequency amplifiers; and digital mammography products, such as detector plates, as well as motion control devices for use in computer-controlled automation systems primarily for the semiconductor, food and beverage, and laboratory automation markets. This segment sells its products through multinational OEMs. The Ultrasound segment designs and manufactures medical ultrasound systems under the BK Ultrasound brand for use in urology, surgery, point-of-care, anesthesia, and general imaging applications. It also provides its products for cardiology, radiology, OB/GYN, surgery, and interventional radiology applications, as well as offers various transducers. This segment sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Security and Detection segment designs and manufactures automated threat detection systems for aviation baggage inspection applications. It provides checked baggage, checkpoint CT, and high speed in-line baggage handling systems; and rapid DNA analysis systems to analyze multiple human DNA samples. This segment sells its products primarily through multinational partners. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts.

