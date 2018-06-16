ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) & Quotient Technology (QUOT) Head-To-Head Survey

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) and Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ANGI Homeservices and Quotient Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANGI Homeservices 0 2 10 0 2.83 Quotient Technology 0 1 7 0 2.88

ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus price target of $14.59, suggesting a potential downside of 9.20%. Quotient Technology has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.96%. Given Quotient Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than ANGI Homeservices.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ANGI Homeservices and Quotient Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANGI Homeservices $736.39 million 1.41 -$103.11 million ($0.22) -73.05 Quotient Technology $322.11 million 4.06 -$15.07 million ($0.13) -106.54

Quotient Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ANGI Homeservices. Quotient Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANGI Homeservices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ANGI Homeservices and Quotient Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANGI Homeservices -20.05% -17.42% -12.04% Quotient Technology -7.07% -3.30% -2.35%

Volatility and Risk

ANGI Homeservices has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient Technology has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of ANGI Homeservices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Quotient Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of ANGI Homeservices shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Quotient Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quotient Technology beats ANGI Homeservices on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc. owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources. The company offers its services under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot, and Instapro brand names. As of December 31, 2017, it generated approximately 18.1 million marketplace service requests from consumers. ANGI Homeservices Inc. was formerly known as Halo TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to ANGI Homeservices Inc. in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado. ANGI Homeservices Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands, retailers, and shoppers in the United States. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks, reaching approximately 60 million shoppers, including the app and Website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, other owned and operated properties, and various publisher partners. It also operates Retailer iQ on a co-branded or white label basis with retail partners, providing them a digital platform to engage with their shoppers across their Websites, mobiles, e-commerce, and social channels. In addition, the company offers promotions and digital advertising services. It serves approximately 700 CPGs, representing approximately 2,000 brands, including various food, beverage, personal, and household product manufacturers; retail partners representing various classes of trade, such as grocery retailers, as well as drug, dollar, club, and mass merchandise channels; and consumers visiting its Web, mobile properties, and social channels. The company was formerly known as Coupons.com Incorporated and changed its name to Quotient Technology Inc. in October 2015. Quotient Technology Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

