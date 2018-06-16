Contrasting AGNC Investment (AGNC) & Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment 122.47% 11.85% 1.44% Apple Hospitality REIT 15.30% 5.38% 3.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AGNC Investment and Apple Hospitality REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 4 1 0 2.20 Apple Hospitality REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25

AGNC Investment currently has a consensus target price of $19.19, suggesting a potential upside of 1.52%. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.47%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AGNC Investment and Apple Hospitality REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $769.00 million 10.47 $771.00 million $2.46 7.68 Apple Hospitality REIT $1.24 billion 3.45 $182.49 million $1.74 10.66

AGNC Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apple Hospitality REIT. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apple Hospitality REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. AGNC Investment pays out 87.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. The Company's highly diversified portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,500 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states. The Company's hotels are franchised with industry leading brands, and the Company's portfolio includes 117 Marriott<sup>®</sup>branded hotels and 124 Hilton<sup>®</sup> branded hotels. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

