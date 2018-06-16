Builders FirstSource (BLDR) and Floor & Decor (FND) Head-To-Head Analysis

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) and Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Builders FirstSource has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Floor & Decor has a beta of -1.08, meaning that its stock price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Floor & Decor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Floor & Decor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Builders FirstSource and Floor & Decor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Builders FirstSource 0.81% 41.83% 5.28% Floor & Decor 8.34% 20.20% 8.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Builders FirstSource and Floor & Decor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Builders FirstSource 0 2 8 0 2.80 Floor & Decor 0 6 9 0 2.60

Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus price target of $23.35, indicating a potential upside of 23.68%. Floor & Decor has a consensus price target of $51.29, indicating a potential downside of 8.01%. Given Builders FirstSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Builders FirstSource is more favorable than Floor & Decor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Builders FirstSource and Floor & Decor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Builders FirstSource $7.03 billion 0.31 $38.78 million $1.27 14.87 Floor & Decor $1.38 billion 3.88 $102.78 million $0.69 80.80

Floor & Decor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Builders FirstSource. Builders FirstSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Floor & Decor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Floor & Decor beats Builders FirstSource on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. The company's manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing, and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatments, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement products. In addition, it offers other building products and services, such as cabinets and hardware, as well as turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. Further, the company supplies professional grade building products, such as lumber and lumber sheet goods, and various windows, doors, and millwork lines. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated 83 warehouse-format stores; and a small-format standalone design center in 21 states. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia.

