Critical Comparison: CNH Industrial (CNHI) & Caterpillar (CAT)

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

CNH Industrial has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Caterpillar has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CNH Industrial and Caterpillar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNH Industrial 1.56% 18.25% 1.67% Caterpillar 4.59% 34.38% 6.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CNH Industrial and Caterpillar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNH Industrial 0 4 8 0 2.67 Caterpillar 1 9 15 0 2.56

CNH Industrial currently has a consensus price target of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 31.66%. Caterpillar has a consensus price target of $173.48, indicating a potential upside of 15.64%. Given CNH Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CNH Industrial is more favorable than Caterpillar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of CNH Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Caterpillar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Caterpillar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CNH Industrial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Caterpillar pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CNH Industrial pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Caterpillar pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Caterpillar has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Caterpillar is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNH Industrial and Caterpillar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNH Industrial $27.36 billion 0.57 $295.00 million $0.48 24.00 Caterpillar $45.46 billion 1.97 $754.00 million $6.88 21.81

Caterpillar has higher revenue and earnings than CNH Industrial. Caterpillar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNH Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Caterpillar beats CNH Industrial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services. The Agricultural Equipment segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment. It provides its products under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH Agriculture, Steyr, Miller, Kongskilde, Överum, and JF brands. The Construction Equipment segment offers excavators, crawler dozers, graders, wheel and backhoe loaders, skid steer and compact track loaders, and telehandlers under the Case Construction and New Holland Construction Equipment brands. The Commercial Vehicles segment provides light, medium, and heavy vehicles for the transportation and distribution of goods under the Iveco brand; commuter buses and touring coaches under the Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus brands; quarry and mining equipment under the Iveco Astra brand; firefighting vehicles under the Magirus brand; and vehicles for civil defense and peace-keeping missions under the Iveco Defence Vehicles brand. The Powertrain segment offers engines, transmission systems, and axles for on- and off-road applications, as well as for marine and power generation under the FPT Industrial brand. The Financial Services segment provides and administers retail financing to customers for the purchase or lease of new and used industrial equipment or vehicles, and other equipment; and wholesale financing, which consists primarily of floor plan financing to CNH Industrial dealers. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors. The company's Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovels, draglines, track and rotary drills, hard rock vehicles, large track-type vehicles, large mining trucks, longwall miners, large wheel loaders, off-highway trucks, articulated trucks, wheel tractor scrapers, wheel dozers, landfill compactors, soil compactors, machinery components, electronics and control systems, select work tools, and hard rock continuous mining systems. Its Energy & Transportation segment offers reciprocating engine powered generator sets; reciprocating engines; integrated systems used in the electric power generation industry; turbines, centrifugal gas compressors, and related services; integrated systems and solutions for the marine and oil and gas industries; remanufactured reciprocating engines and components; and diesel-electric locomotives and components, and other rail-related products and services. Its All Other operating segments manufactures filters and fluids, undercarriage, tires, rims, ground engaging tools, fluid transfer products, precision seals, and rubber sealing and connecting components; parts distribution; and digital investments services. The company was formerly known as Caterpillar Tractor Co. and changed its name to Caterpillar Inc. in 1986. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

