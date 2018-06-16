Financial Comparison: Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) & Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ: CMTL) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Comtech Telecomm. has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airgain has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Comtech Telecomm. pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Airgain does not pay a dividend. Comtech Telecomm. pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Comtech Telecomm. and Airgain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecomm. 0 2 4 0 2.67 Airgain 0 1 2 0 2.67

Comtech Telecomm. currently has a consensus target price of $33.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.87%. Airgain has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.73%. Given Airgain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Airgain is more favorable than Comtech Telecomm..

Profitability

This table compares Comtech Telecomm. and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecomm. 5.38% 3.21% 1.89% Airgain -0.68% 1.58% 1.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Comtech Telecomm. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Comtech Telecomm. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Airgain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comtech Telecomm. and Airgain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecomm. $550.37 million 1.40 $15.82 million $0.34 95.85 Airgain $49.52 million 1.83 $1.14 million $0.11 85.00

Comtech Telecomm. has higher revenue and earnings than Airgain. Airgain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comtech Telecomm., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Comtech Telecomm. beats Airgain on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone user's geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The company's Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. The company provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, automotive, and Internet of Things. As of December 31, 2017, it had 131 issued patents in the United States, 23 companion patents outside the United States, and 81 patent applications on file. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

