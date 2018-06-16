Head to Head Survey: Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) vs. Cubic (CUB)

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ: ISNS) and Cubic (NYSE:CUB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Cubic pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Image Sensing Systems does not pay a dividend. Cubic pays out -65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Image Sensing Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Cubic shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Image Sensing Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Cubic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Image Sensing Systems and Cubic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Sensing Systems 12.90% 25.87% 19.97% Cubic -1.44% -1.83% -0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Image Sensing Systems and Cubic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Image Sensing Systems $14.52 million 1.49 $2.07 million N/A N/A Cubic $1.49 billion 1.22 -$11.20 million ($0.41) -162.20

Image Sensing Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cubic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Image Sensing Systems and Cubic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Image Sensing Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Cubic 0 2 4 0 2.67

Cubic has a consensus price target of $67.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.05%. Given Cubic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cubic is more favorable than Image Sensing Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Image Sensing Systems has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cubic has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cubic beats Image Sensing Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. The company provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. It markets and sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). The CTS segment integrates payment and information technology and services for intelligent travel solutions. It delivers integrated systems for transportation and traffic management; and tools for travelers to choose the smartest and easiest way to travel and pay for their journeys, as well as enables transportation authorities and agencies to manage demand across the entire transportation network. The CGD Systems segment supplies live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense, other U.S. government agencies, and allied nations. The CMS segment offers networked C4ISR solutions for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. The CGD Services segment provides specialized military, security force, and intelligence support services to the U.S. government and allied nations. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

