Financial Survey: FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR (FANUY) vs. Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode (NASDAQ: NEON) and FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Neonode and FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode -44.00% -63.40% -34.42% FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR 25.03% 12.82% 11.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Neonode and FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode 0 1 1 0 2.50 FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Neonode presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Neonode’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Neonode is more favorable than FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Neonode shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Neonode shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neonode and FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode $10.24 million 2.17 -$4.70 million ($0.09) -4.22 FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR $6.56 billion 5.99 $1.64 billion $0.85 23.85

FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Neonode. Neonode is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Neonode has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR beats Neonode on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under zForce brand name in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices, including automotive systems, printers, medical devices, PC devices, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, and e-readers. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. It also provides engineering consulting services. In addition, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar PC touch products through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machine. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Oshino, Japan.

