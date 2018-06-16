Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) vs. Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Critical Review

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ: FLXS) and Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Leggett & Platt pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Leggett & Platt pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years. Leggett & Platt is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flexsteel Industries and Leggett & Platt’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexsteel Industries $468.76 million 0.66 $23.78 million N/A N/A Leggett & Platt $3.94 billion 1.48 $292.60 million $2.46 18.02

Leggett & Platt has higher revenue and earnings than Flexsteel Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Flexsteel Industries has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leggett & Platt has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Flexsteel Industries and Leggett & Platt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexsteel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Leggett & Platt 0 2 4 0 2.67

Leggett & Platt has a consensus price target of $51.83, suggesting a potential upside of 16.95%. Given Leggett & Platt’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leggett & Platt is more favorable than Flexsteel Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Flexsteel Industries and Leggett & Platt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexsteel Industries 4.89% 9.19% 7.78% Leggett & Platt 7.09% 27.92% 9.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.0% of Flexsteel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Leggett & Platt shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Flexsteel Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Leggett & Platt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Leggett & Platt beats Flexsteel Industries on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components. It serves manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components. The Furniture Products segment offers molded plywood components; bases, columns, back rests, control devices, and casters and frames; private-label finished furniture; beds and bed frames; adjustable beds; and steel mechanisms and hardware, and springs and seat suspensions. It serves upholstered and office furniture manufacturers; department stores and big box retailers; e-commerce retailers; and mattress and furniture retailers. The Industrial Products segment offers drawn wires, bedding and furniture components, automotive seat suspension systems, and steel rods. It serves packaging and baling companies, mechanical spring manufacturers, and wire distributors. The Specialized Products segment offers mechanical and pneumatic lumbar support and massage systems, seat suspension systems, motors and actuators, and cables; titanium, nickel, and stainless steel tubing, formed tube, and tube assemblies; and engineered hydraulic cylinders. It serves automobile and mobile equipment OEMs, and aerospace suppliers. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Carthage, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.