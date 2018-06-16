Comparing Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) & SEI Investments (SEIC)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

96.9% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of SEI Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of SEI Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEI Investments has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Greenhill & Co., Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. SEI Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Greenhill & Co., Inc. pays out -71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SEI Investments pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SEI Investments has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. SEI Investments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenhill & Co., Inc. and SEI Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenhill & Co., Inc. 4 2 0 0 1.33 SEI Investments 0 2 3 0 2.60

Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $16.17, indicating a potential downside of 41.32%. SEI Investments has a consensus target price of $72.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.34%. Given SEI Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Greenhill & Co., Inc..

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and SEI Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenhill & Co., Inc. $239.18 million 2.88 -$26.65 million ($0.28) -98.39 SEI Investments $1.53 billion 6.83 $404.38 million $2.32 28.42

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Greenhill & Co., Inc.. Greenhill & Co., Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEI Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and SEI Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenhill & Co., Inc. -7.24% -0.10% -0.05% SEI Investments 28.97% 29.07% 24.02%

Summary

SEI Investments beats Greenhill & Co., Inc. on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings. It is also involved in the provision of advisory services to clients in relation to divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of these transactions ranging from initial structuring to final execution. In addition, the company advises clients on strategic matters, such as activist response, defensive tactics, special committee projects, licensing deals, joint ventures, valuation, negotiation tactics, industry dynamics, structuring alternatives, and timing and pricing of transactions, as well as financing alternatives. Further, it advises debtors, creditors, governments, pension funds, and other stakeholders in companies experiencing financial distress, as well as potential acquirers of distressed companies and assets. Additionally, the company assists the clients in identifying and capitalizing on potential incremental sources of value, as well as who seek court-assisted reorganizations by developing and seeking approval for plans of reorganization. It advises on capital structures and sales or recapitalizations; other financing matters, including debt issuances, equity financings, and exchange offers; and initial public offerings and other equity capital market transactions. The company also assists general partners and sponsors in raising capital for new private funds; and provides related advisory services to pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and other institutional investors, as well as on primary and secondary market transactions, and real estate funds. Greenhill & Co., Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.