Contrasting Hudson Global (HSON) & Dometic Group (DTCGF)

Hudson Global (NASDAQ: HSON) and Dometic Group (OTCMKTS:DTCGF) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hudson Global and Dometic Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Dometic Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Global and Dometic Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global 2.46% -5.80% -2.63% Dometic Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.4% of Hudson Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Hudson Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hudson Global and Dometic Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global $456.72 million 0.11 -$2.94 million N/A N/A Dometic Group $1.45 billion 2.17 N/A N/A N/A

Dometic Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Global.

Volatility & Risk

Hudson Global has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dometic Group has a beta of 3.42, indicating that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dometic Group beats Hudson Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. provides professional-level recruitment and related talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies worldwide. The company offers permanent recruitment services; and contracting services, such as project management, interim management, and professional contract staffing. It also provides permanent and contracting outsourced recruitment solutions, including complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce, and recruitment consulting to multinational companies; and talent management solutions comprising talent assessment, interview training, executive coaching, employee development, and outplacement. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

