Contrasting BioScrip (BIOS) and LHC Group (LHCG)

LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) and BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LHC Group and BioScrip, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LHC Group 0 1 8 0 2.89 BioScrip 0 0 4 0 3.00

LHC Group presently has a consensus price target of $78.25, suggesting a potential downside of 7.13%. BioScrip has a consensus price target of $3.56, suggesting a potential upside of 32.43%. Given BioScrip’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioScrip is more favorable than LHC Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LHC Group and BioScrip’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LHC Group $1.07 billion 1.44 $50.11 million $2.42 34.82 BioScrip $817.19 million 0.42 -$64.19 million ($0.44) -6.11

LHC Group has higher revenue and earnings than BioScrip. BioScrip is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LHC Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LHC Group and BioScrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LHC Group 4.07% 9.29% 5.97% BioScrip -9.23% N/A -8.77%

Volatility & Risk

LHC Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioScrip has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of LHC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of BioScrip shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of LHC Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of BioScrip shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LHC Group beats BioScrip on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services. The Hospice Services segment provides pain and symptom management accompanied by palliative medication, emotional and spiritual support, inpatient and respite care, homemaker services, dietary counseling, family bereavement counseling, and social worker visits. The Community-Based Services segment offers a range of services, such as assistance with grooming, medication reminders, meal preparation, assistance with feeding, light housekeeping, respite care, transportation, and errand services to patients in their home or in a medical facility. The Facility-Based Services segment serves patients suffering from respiratory failure, neuromuscular disorders, cardiac disorders, non-healing wounds, renal disorders, cancer, head and neck injuries, and mental disorders, as well as treats patients diagnosed with musculoskeletal impairments. The company also operates institutional pharmacy, a family health center, a rural health clinic, and a retail pharmacy, as well as offers physical therapy services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 318 home health services locations, 91 hospice locations, 12 community-based service locations, and 11 long-term acute care hospitals with 15 locations. LHC Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc. provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care. It also offers home nursing products and services to patients suffering from chronic and acute medical conditions. The company offers its services at patient's homes, outpatient clinics, nursing facilities, physician's offices, and ambulatory infusion centers. It markets and sells its products and services through sales and marketing representatives, and payor relationships. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

