International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) versus LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Head-To-Head Review

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) and International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and International Flavors & Fragrances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries 14.83% 53.55% 17.18% International Flavors & Fragrances 8.83% 27.89% 10.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and International Flavors & Fragrances’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries $34.48 billion 1.31 $4.88 billion $10.23 11.27 International Flavors & Fragrances $3.40 billion 2.93 $295.66 million $5.89 21.43

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than International Flavors & Fragrances. LyondellBasell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Flavors & Fragrances, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and International Flavors & Fragrances, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries 0 7 9 0 2.56 International Flavors & Fragrances 2 4 5 0 2.27

LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus target price of $116.57, suggesting a potential upside of 1.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus target price of $144.63, suggesting a potential upside of 14.59%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than LyondellBasell Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

LyondellBasell Industries pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. LyondellBasell Industries pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Flavors & Fragrances pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

LyondellBasell Industries has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats International Flavors & Fragrances on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene. The O&P-EAI segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene. The I&D segment produces and markets propylene oxide (PO) and its derivatives, oxyfuels and related products, and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer (SM), acetyls and ethylene oxides. The primary product of the Refining segment is refined products made from sulfur crude oil and other crude oils of various types and sources available on the United States Gulf Coast. The Technology segment develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Fragrances segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.