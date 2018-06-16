Comparing Saratoga Resources (OTCMKTS:SARA) and Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) and Saratoga Resources (OTCMKTS:SARA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Pembina Pipeline shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Saratoga Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pembina Pipeline pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Saratoga Resources does not pay a dividend. Pembina Pipeline pays out 133.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pembina Pipeline and Saratoga Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pembina Pipeline $4.11 billion 4.21 $687.31 million $1.33 25.83 Saratoga Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pembina Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than Saratoga Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pembina Pipeline and Saratoga Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pembina Pipeline 0 1 1 0 2.50 Saratoga Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pembina Pipeline and Saratoga Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pembina Pipeline 17.53% 10.07% 4.42% Saratoga Resources N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Pembina Pipeline has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saratoga Resources has a beta of 15.26, indicating that its stock price is 1,426% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pembina Pipeline beats Saratoga Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta. Its Oil Sands & Heavy Oil business operates approximately 1,650 kilometers of pipeline and has 1,060 thousands of barrels per day of capacity. In addition, the company provides natural gas gathering, compression, condensate stabilization, and shallow and deep cut processing services. Further, its NGL Midstream business offers products and services, including storage, terminalling, and hub services through 14 truck terminals; 21 inbound and 13 outbound pipeline connections; 1.2 mmbpd of crude oil and condensate supply; and approximately 900 mbbls of ground storage in the Edmonton North Terminal, as well as 2 NGL operating systems. Additionally, the company offers tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities; natural gas gathering and processing facilities; NGL fractionation facility and gas processing capacity near Chicago, Illinois; and other natural gas and NGL processing facilities, logistics, and distribution assets in the United States and Canada. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Saratoga Resources Company Profile

Saratoga Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its properties consist of approximately 51,500 acres under leases, including 31,700 acres gross/net located in the transitional coastline in protected in-bay environments on parish and state leases in south Louisiana; and 19,800 acres gross/net under federal leases in the shallow Gulf of Mexico shelf. As of December 31, 2014, the company had proved reserves of 10.2 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe), including 5.8 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), and 26.6 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas; and 25.9 MMBoe comprising of 10.4 MMBbls, and 93.2 Bcf of natural gas. Saratoga Resources, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

