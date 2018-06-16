Comparing SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) & The Competition

SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR (OTCMKTS: SONVY) is one of 46 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR Competitors -169.18% -79.00% -19.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR $2.43 billion $354.51 million 32.79 SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR Competitors $1.11 billion $97.36 million -33.87

SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR’s competitors have a beta of 1.61, indicating that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 37.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR Competitors 160 478 1010 37 2.55

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 8.75%. Given SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand name; and professional audiological services under the Connect Hearing brand name. Sonova Holding offers its products through a sales and distribution network, which comprise approximately 50 Sonova-owned wholesale companies and 100 independent distributors; and AudioNova retail network of approximately 3,300 locations in 12 markets. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

