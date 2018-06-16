Critical Review: Trustmark (TRMK) versus Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Southern First Bancshares does not pay a dividend. Trustmark pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trustmark and Southern First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $654.24 million 3.42 $105.63 million $1.92 17.21 Southern First Bancshares $70.54 million 4.87 $13.04 million N/A N/A

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Trustmark has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Trustmark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trustmark and Southern First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 5 0 0 2.00 Southern First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Trustmark currently has a consensus target price of $33.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.30%. Southern First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.77%. Given Trustmark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trustmark is more favorable than Southern First Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 16.75% 8.67% 0.99% Southern First Bancshares 20.43% 10.19% 0.94%

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Trustmark on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers; and an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, investment management, and commercial risk management services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 178 full-service branches and 20 limited-service branches; and 180 ATMs at on premise locations and 66 ATMs at off-premise sites. It also has six mortgage banking off-site locations; one wealth management off-site location; and five insurance off-site locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, it provides other bank services, such as Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. The company operates through nine retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston; one located in Raleigh; and one located in Atlanta. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

