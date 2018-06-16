Reviewing Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Common Stock (SPE) & NeXt Innovation Corp common stock (GSVC)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE: SPE) and NeXt Innovation Corp common stock (NASDAQ:GSVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Special Opportunities Fund Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Common Stock has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeXt Innovation Corp common stock has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Common Stock and NeXt Innovation Corp common stock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Common Stock 0 0 3 0 3.00 NeXt Innovation Corp common stock 0 0 1 0 3.00

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Common Stock currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential downside of 36.53%. NeXt Innovation Corp common stock has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.71%. Given NeXt Innovation Corp common stock’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeXt Innovation Corp common stock is more favorable than Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Common Stock.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of NeXt Innovation Corp common stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NeXt Innovation Corp common stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Common Stock and NeXt Innovation Corp common stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Common Stock N/A N/A N/A NeXt Innovation Corp common stock -769.78% -7.79% -4.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Common Stock and NeXt Innovation Corp common stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Common Stock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeXt Innovation Corp common stock $850,000.00 176.24 $17.56 million ($0.95) -7.48

NeXt Innovation Corp common stock has higher revenue and earnings than Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Common Stock.

Dividends

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. NeXt Innovation Corp common stock does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Common Stock beats NeXt Innovation Corp common stock on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Common Stock

There is no company description available for Special Opportunities Fund.

About NeXt Innovation Corp common stock

GSV Capital Corp. (GSV Capital) is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, principally by seeking capital gains on its equity and equity-related investments. The Company invests principally in the equity securities, which are venture-capital-backed emerging companies. The Company acquires its investments through direct investments with portfolio companies, secondary marketplaces for private companies and negotiations with selling stockholders. The Company may also invest in select publicly traded equity securities or certain non-United States companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest approximately 90% of its portfolio in late-stage companies and the remaining approximately 10% in emerging companies that fit within its targeted areas. Its investment activities are managed by its investment advisor, GSV Asset Management, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.