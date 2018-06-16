Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) and AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Head to Head Survey

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE: AMN) and Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AMN Healthcare Services and Staffing 360 Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMN Healthcare Services 7.11% 24.50% 10.99% Staffing 360 Solutions -6.93% -421.06% -10.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMN Healthcare Services and Staffing 360 Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMN Healthcare Services $1.99 billion 1.42 $132.55 million $2.56 23.01 Staffing 360 Solutions $192.65 million 0.03 -$18.49 million N/A N/A

AMN Healthcare Services has higher revenue and earnings than Staffing 360 Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AMN Healthcare Services and Staffing 360 Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMN Healthcare Services 0 1 8 0 2.89 Staffing 360 Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.26%. Given AMN Healthcare Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AMN Healthcare Services is more favorable than Staffing 360 Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

AMN Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Staffing 360 Solutions has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMN Healthcare Services beats Staffing 360 Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. It also provides allied staffing on a travel and local staffing basis under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; physician permanent placement services under the Merritt Hawkins, MillicanSolutions, and Kendall & Davis brands to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups; and executive and clinical leadership interim staffing, healthcare executive search, and advisory services. In addition, the company offers managed services programs; vendor management systems, including ShiftWise and Medefis technologies; recruitment process outsourcing for permanent staffing; workforce optimization services comprising consulting, data analytics, predictive modeling, and SaaS-based scheduling technology under the Smart Square brand; and medical coding, case management and related health information management consulting solutions to hospitals and physician medical groups. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers temporary contractors; and permanent placement services. The company was formerly known as Golden Fork Corporation and changed its name to Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. in April 2012. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

