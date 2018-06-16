Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (TAP) versus TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Critical Survey

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE: TAP) and TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSINGTAO BREWER/S has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B and TSINGTAO BREWER/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B 0 6 6 0 2.50 TSINGTAO BREWER/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B presently has a consensus target price of $80.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.82%. Given Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B is more favorable than TSINGTAO BREWER/S.

Profitability

This table compares Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B and TSINGTAO BREWER/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B 10.95% 6.81% 2.93% TSINGTAO BREWER/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. TSINGTAO BREWER/S pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B and TSINGTAO BREWER/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B $13.47 billion 1.09 $1.41 billion $4.47 15.19 TSINGTAO BREWER/S $3.89 billion 1.02 $186.92 million N/A N/A

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B has higher revenue and earnings than TSINGTAO BREWER/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B beats TSINGTAO BREWER/S on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands. The company also offers various brands, including Molson Canadian, Belgian Moon, Carling, Carling Black Label, Creemore Springs, the Granville Island, Mad Jack, the Miller, Molson Canadian 67, Molson Canadian Cider, Molson Dry, Molson Export, Old Style Pilsner, and the Rickard's family of brands. In addition, it provides its products under the Staropramen, Apatinsko, Astika, Bergenbier, Borsodi, Branik, Jelen, Kamenitza, Niksicko, Noroc, Ostravar, Ozujsko, Sharp's Doom Bar, Worthington's, Cobra, and other brand names. Further, the company imports and sells Hop Valley, Revolver, Saint Archer, Terrapin, Grolsch, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Pilsner Urquell, Desperados, Dos Equis, Moretti, Sol, Tecate, Carling Strong, Coors, Coors 1873, Coors Extra, Coors Gold, Iceberg 9000, King Cobra, Thunderbolt, and Zima brand products. Additionally, it brews or distributes various brands, such as Amstel Light, Heineken, Murphy's, Newcastle Brown Ale, Strongbow cider, Beck's, Belle-Vue Kriek brands, Hoegaarden, Leffe, Lowenbrau, Löwenweisse, Spaten and Stella Artois, Corona Extra, Rekorderlig, Singha, Blue Moon, Corona, Miller High Life, Molson Canadian, and other Modelo brands, as well as George Killian's Irish Red, the Redd's, and Foster's brands. The company was formerly known as Adolph Coors Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Brewing Company in February 2005. The Company was founded in 1786 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About TSINGTAO BREWER/S

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company. The company sells its beer products primarily under the Tsingtao Beer and Laoshan Beer brands. It also provides wealth management, and agency collection and payment services; and construction and logistics services. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

