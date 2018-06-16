Analyzing Zillow Group Inc Class A (ZG) and Its Competitors

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ: ZG) is one of 120 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Zillow Group Inc Class A to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Zillow Group Inc Class A has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group Inc Class A’s competitors have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group Inc Class A and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc Class A $1.08 billion -$94.42 million 434.73 Zillow Group Inc Class A Competitors $2.57 billion $356.09 million 15.72

Zillow Group Inc Class A’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zillow Group Inc Class A. Zillow Group Inc Class A is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Zillow Group Inc Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Zillow Group Inc Class A shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zillow Group Inc Class A and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc Class A 0 9 7 0 2.44 Zillow Group Inc Class A Competitors 761 3739 7176 302 2.59

Zillow Group Inc Class A currently has a consensus target price of $54.71, indicating a potential downside of 16.10%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 0.79%. Given Zillow Group Inc Class A’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group Inc Class A has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group Inc Class A and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc Class A -9.59% -0.40% -0.33% Zillow Group Inc Class A Competitors 4.98% 3.80% 0.75%

Summary

Zillow Group Inc Class A competitors beat Zillow Group Inc Class A on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Zillow Group Inc Class A

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and OutEast.com. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

