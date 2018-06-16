Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) vs. Smith & Nephew (SNN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Smith & Nephew pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Zimmer Biomet pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Smith & Nephew pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zimmer Biomet pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zimmer Biomet has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Nephew and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A Zimmer Biomet 21.81% 14.36% 6.02%

Risk & Volatility

Smith & Nephew has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Smith & Nephew and Zimmer Biomet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew 1 1 4 0 2.50 Zimmer Biomet 0 6 17 1 2.79

Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.02%. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus target price of $137.71, suggesting a potential upside of 21.46%. Given Smith & Nephew’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Smith & Nephew is more favorable than Zimmer Biomet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smith & Nephew and Zimmer Biomet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew $4.77 billion 3.39 $767.00 million $1.90 19.41 Zimmer Biomet $7.82 billion 2.95 $1.81 billion $8.03 14.12

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Smith & Nephew. Zimmer Biomet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Nephew, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Smith & Nephew on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder. It also provides arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers comprising fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency, electromechanical and mechanical tissue resection devices, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. In addition, the company offers trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery, various products, and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for the reconstruction of hip joints. Further, it provides advanced wound care products for the treatment and prevention of acute and chronic wounds, which comprise leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound bioactives, including biologics and other bioactive technologies for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration; and advanced wound devices, such as traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems. The company primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

