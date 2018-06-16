Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (RVLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) to post sales of $40.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Revolution Lighting Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $41.13 million. Revolution Lighting Technologies posted sales of $43.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Revolution Lighting Technologies will report full year sales of $166.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $168.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $185.26 million per share, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $197.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Revolution Lighting Technologies.

Get Revolution Lighting Technologies alerts:

Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Revolution Lighting Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.82 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Lapenta bought 26,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $91,606.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,001,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,106.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Depalma bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLT. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,073,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 571,592 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 189,418 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,374,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 143,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RVLT traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.53. 219,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,051. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.47. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Revolution Lighting Technologies Company Profile

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Lighting Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Lighting Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.