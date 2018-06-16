Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) Share Price

Media headlines about Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Revolution Lighting Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 48.9103091865044 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

RVLT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 82,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,227. The company has a market capitalization of $98.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.52. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.82 million. Revolution Lighting Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Lighting Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolution Lighting Technologies news, Chairman Robert V. Lapenta purchased 26,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,606.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,001,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,106.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

