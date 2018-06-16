RevolutionVR 1-Day Volume Tops $46,187.00 (RVR)

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, RevolutionVR has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One RevolutionVR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. RevolutionVR has a total market cap of $9.86 million and $46,187.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.01492740 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007501 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014744 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019346 BTC.

RevolutionVR Coin Profile

RevolutionVR (RVR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official. RevolutionVR’s official website is revolutionvr.live. RevolutionVR’s official message board is revolutionvr.live/blog. RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

RevolutionVR Coin Trading

RevolutionVR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolutionVR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RevolutionVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

