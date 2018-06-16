Rex Energy (REXX) Price Target Cut to $0.16

Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) had its target price reduced by S&P Equity Research from $0.19 to $0.16 in a report issued on Monday, May 21st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rex Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rex Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.58.

Rex Energy traded up $0.06, reaching $0.25, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 975,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.91. Rex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

About Rex Energy

Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas company. The Company has operations in the Appalachian Basin and Illinois Basin. In the Appalachian Basin, the Company is focused on its Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale and Upper Devonian (Burkett) Shale drilling and exploration activities.

