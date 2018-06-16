Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will report $49.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.06 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $36.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $201.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.46 million to $205.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $223.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $204.07 million to $238.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $48.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.04 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 28.58%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Capital One lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty traded up $0.22, hitting $31.49, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 871,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,978. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 17,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $569,503.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 150 properties with approximately 18.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

