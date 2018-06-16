Rexnord Corp (RXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $508.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will post sales of $508.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $492.00 million. Rexnord posted sales of $487.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Rexnord had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Rexnord traded up $0.35, hitting $30.58, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 398,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,550. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Rexnord by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $233,000.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

