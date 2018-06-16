Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Price

Headlines about RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RF Industries earned a daily sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 47.3250238413031 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of RF Industries opened at $7.70 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.23. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter. RF Industries had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.41%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 6,265 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $28,067.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald T. Garland sold 10,000 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $80,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,130 shares of company stock worth $365,511. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

