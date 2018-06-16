Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, June 7th, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

RGCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on RGC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th.

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of -0.06. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 9.65%. sell-side analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is 72.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,135 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

