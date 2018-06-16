Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.43 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Marcus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics opened at $19.02 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.06. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.84 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 45.31%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

